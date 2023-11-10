Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.67

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.67 and traded as low as $8.65. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 261,232 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

