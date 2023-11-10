Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,007,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,017,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,778,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.