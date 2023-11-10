EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnerSys to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

ENS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

