Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,348,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.