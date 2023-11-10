Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $17.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $595.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,235. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $596.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

