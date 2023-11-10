Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,229,987 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 373.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,632,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229,987 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Exxon Mobil worth $711,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. 10,585,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,841,746. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $409.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

