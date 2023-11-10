Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 187,954 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,954 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Chevron worth $1,115,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.50. 6,964,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,297,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $159.23. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

