Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 47,762 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,657,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,430,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $14.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.53. 882,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,008. The firm has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

