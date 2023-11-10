Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49,518 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Netflix worth $1,758,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 800,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $352,781,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 124.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 89,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 49,773 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,280.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.68. 2,501,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.56 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.71.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.