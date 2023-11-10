Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $842,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,515,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

