Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Billion Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,033 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Union Pacific worth $1,157,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.19. 1,269,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

