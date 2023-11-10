Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Billion Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,867 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Broadcom worth $1,697,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $42.25 on Friday, hitting $953.63. 1,831,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $856.90 and its 200 day moving average is $823.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $502.00 and a 52 week high of $954.71. The company has a market capitalization of $393.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

