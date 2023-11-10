Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 124,335 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,546,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 124,335 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,029,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,698. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.44. The company has a market cap of $455.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

