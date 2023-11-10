Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 140,688 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,278,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,688 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Applied Materials worth $618,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.30. 3,023,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,551. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.27.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

