Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 130,849 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Salesforce worth $2,934,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,838,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,731,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $577,139,000 after acquiring an additional 151,124 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 34.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.0 %

Salesforce stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.12. 2,102,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.89 and its 200-day moving average is $210.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.