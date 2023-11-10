Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FVRR. Roth Mkm raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Fiverr International Stock Down 4.2 %

FVRR stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.85. 991,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $825.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $1,837,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fiverr International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,202 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

