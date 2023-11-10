FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Raymond James

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $277.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.93.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FLT traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.21. 576,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.