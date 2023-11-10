Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,066 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA remained flat at $64.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,373,595 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.