Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $635,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 181,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 626,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,812. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.