GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

GeoPark has increased its dividend by an average of 116.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.15 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 112.86% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeoPark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 217,993 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 289,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GeoPark by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 75,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GeoPark by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

