Goodman Financial Corp Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 701,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,652,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,689,000 after purchasing an additional 184,183 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 259,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,542,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

