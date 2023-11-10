Goodyear Tire & Rubber Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 29,992 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 329% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,999 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 4.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,742. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

