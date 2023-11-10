Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,176 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,250,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 915,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

