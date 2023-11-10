HST Ventures LLC Buys 40,334 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HST Ventures LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 126.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 3.9% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Trading Up 0.0 %

ALL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.03. 170,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,796. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $113.11. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.