HST Ventures LLC Buys Shares of 24,845 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after buying an additional 321,577 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.61. 236,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,508. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 30.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

