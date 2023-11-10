HST Ventures LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

HST Ventures LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management makes up approximately 2.4% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 77.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 759,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

