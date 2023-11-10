HST Ventures LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

HST Ventures LLC decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,417 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up approximately 5.7% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,526,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 145,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 48.3% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.20. 719,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,030. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,738 shares of company stock worth $287,766 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

