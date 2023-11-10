HST Ventures LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

HST Ventures LLC cut its holdings in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROOT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 13,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,379. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

In related news, CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour purchased 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $85,270.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,024.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROOT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

