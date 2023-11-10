Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.95

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.95 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.61 ($0.12). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 108,234 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
