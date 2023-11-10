Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.95

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.95 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.61 ($0.12). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 108,234 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £55.50 million, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.92.

(Get Free Report)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.