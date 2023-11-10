Insight Inv LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.0% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,067,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,001. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,963 shares of company stock worth $5,253,298. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.
Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
