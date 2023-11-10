Insight Inv LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $52.57. 8,688,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,985,393. The firm has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

