Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,251 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Intel worth $278,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,304,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,852,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.