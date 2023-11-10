Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 156.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,539. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 971,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.