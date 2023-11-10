Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 3,625,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,473. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

