Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.