iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IVV traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.64. 941,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,420. The stock has a market cap of $339.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
