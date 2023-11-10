iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,788 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $47,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.70. 1,672,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,027. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

