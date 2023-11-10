iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,621,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 242,528 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Lwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.54. 3,741,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

