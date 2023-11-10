iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. 1,781,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

