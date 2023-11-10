iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,781. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

