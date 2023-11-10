Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,711 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.25. 451,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,064. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.74 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

