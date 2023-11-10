Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,161. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average of $210.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

