Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,952 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $14,844,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,472. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

