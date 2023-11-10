Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $501.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

