Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 3,342 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,481,000 after buying an additional 123,352 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 18.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,060,000 after buying an additional 765,261 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 809,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.