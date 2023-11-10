Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680,073 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Johnson Controls International worth $818,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
JCI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $51.01. 1,207,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,540. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
