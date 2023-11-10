JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 30,269 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,323,000 after buying an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 741,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock remained flat at $50.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

