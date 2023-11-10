KLR Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.02. 111,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $395.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.15.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

