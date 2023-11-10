Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.92

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and traded as low as $53.35. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 84,663 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

