Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 350.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Largo Stock Performance
Shares of Largo stock remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Largo has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.06.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. Largo had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Largo will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Largo
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Largo
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.