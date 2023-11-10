Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 350.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Largo Stock Performance

Shares of Largo stock remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Largo has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. Largo had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Largo will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Largo

About Largo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Largo by 4,549.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Largo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Largo by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Largo in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Largo in the first quarter worth $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

